'Ustaad Bhagat Singh': Pawan Kalyan wraps shooting for his next film

Actor Pawan Kalyan has completed shooting for his upcoming film "Ustaad Bhagat Singh".

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela alongside Kalyan. The film revolves around an IPS officer and his daughter, who fake their deaths following his family's murder by former foes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khanna shared a selfie from the set alongside the actor on her Instagram handle on Saturday evening. She called the experience of working with Kalyan an honour.

"It's a wrap for @pawankalyan garu for #UstaadBhagatSingh. It has been amazing sharing this film with him, a true honour and a memory I will always cherish," she wrote in the caption.

Produced under Mythri Movie Makers, the upcoming film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Besides "Ustaad Bhagat Singh", Kalyan will next feature in "They Call Him OG", which is slated to release in theatres on September 25.

The film is directed by Sujeeth and will have a worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.