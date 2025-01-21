Paul Schrader asks ChatGPT for script ideas and he is impressed by the results

Oscar-nominated writer-director Paul Schrader posed some script ideas to AI chatbot ChatGPT and he is now confident that it can write “original” screenplays.

Unlike many in Hollywood, the “Taxi Driver” writer is not worried about AI’s influence on writers.

The “Oh, Canada” screenwriter posted on Facebook that he asked ChatGPT to come up with an idea for a film from different renowned filmmakers, including himself, and he was happy with the results.

“I’M STUNNED. I just asked chatgpt for ‘an idea for Paul Schrader film.’ Then Paul Thomas Anderson. Then Quentin Tarantino. Then Harmony Korine. Then Ingmar Bergman. Then (Roberto) Rossellini. (Fritz) Lang. (Martin) Scorsese. (F W) Murnau. (Frank) Capra. (John) Ford. (Steven) Speilberg [sic]. (David) Lynch,” he wrote in his post.

“Every idea chatgpt came up with (in a few seconds) was good. And original. And fleshed out. Why should writers sit around for months searching for a good idea when AI can provide one in seconds?” "Oh, Canada", a drama film for which Schrader served as director and writer, released in 2024 and featured actors Richard Gere and Jacob Elordi in lead roles.

