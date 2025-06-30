‘Fast 11’ gears up for 2027 release; Vin Diesel hints at return of Paul Walker’s character

The Fast and Furious franchise is set to return with its eleventh instalment, and long-time fans may be in for a major surprise. Actor Vin Diesel has hinted at a possible comeback of Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner.

Appearing at Fuel Fest, a car enthusiast event held in Pomona, California, Vin Diesel was joined by his Fast and Furious co-stars Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker. At the event, Diesel shared updates about the upcoming instalment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He revealed that the next chapter, tentatively titled Fast 11, might be racing into theatres in April 2027. “The studio said to me, ‘Vin, can we please have the finale of ‘Fast and Furious’ in April 2027?’” he shared.

The actor also laid down his vision for the grand finale of the billion-dollar action saga. “I said, ‘Under three conditions.’ First, to bring the franchise back to LA. The second, to return to car culture and street racing. And third, to reunite Dom and Brian O’Conner,” he added.

Diesel didn’t elaborate on how Brian — originally portrayed by Paul Walker, who tragically passed away in 2013 — might return.

Fast X, the last instalment in the franchise, hit theatres in May 2023 and featured a star-studded ensemble including Diesel, Alan Ritchson, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Rita Moreno, and Brie Larson.