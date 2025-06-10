‘From being trolled to being loved as ACP Ayushmaan’: Parth Samthaan bids farewell to CID

Actor Parth Samthaan’s journey as ACP Ayushman in the cult TV series CID has come to an end, he said on Monday.

Parth bid farewell to CID with a behind-the-scenes video from his last day on set, featuring moments from the wrap-up party — including cake-cutting and photos with the cast and crew.

“And that’s it from ACP Ayushman , from being trolled by people to making them love this ACP was a beautiful journey of learnings, laughter and sweet memories … will always cherish the bond I shared with the entire CID Team (cast & crew),” Parth said, reflecting on the ups and down of his journey.

Fans of the long-running show were left disappointed when it was announced that Parth would take on the role of ACP Ayushman following the death of Shivaji Satam’s iconic character, ACP Pradyuman.

Many took to social media to express their discontent, with Parth facing heavy trolling as viewers struggled to accept a younger ACP replacing the legendary figure. But eventually, fans appreciated his performance.

Expressing gratitude and appreciation, Parth said, “So much of love and respect for one another, no wonder it became the longest running and the most iconic show. A big Thank you to all the creatives, @sonytvofficial for making me a part of your family.”“Until next time …,” he signed off.

Parth, who rose to fame for his role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, returned to television after five years with CID. His last daily soap was Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “It was such an amazing experience to see you as an ACP, you came and conquered the role and left a mark on cid.” Another fan commented, “From being trolled to people loving ACP Ayushmaan is what you have done. You lived the character and made it beautiful. We will always cherish ACP Ayushman and we will miss you in CID.”

CID returned to Sony Entertainment Television on December 21 last year after half a decade.

Created by B. P. Singh and produced by Fireworks Production, CID aired on Sony Entertainment Television from January 21, 1998 to October 27, 2018. One of India’s longest-running television series, CID spanned 1,547 episodes over a period of 20 years.

In addition to Satam, the police procedural series also stars Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis, Shraddha Musale and Narendra Gupta in key roles.

The new episodes of CID are also available to stream on Netflix.