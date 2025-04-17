‘It’s a big responsibility’: Parth Samthaan on playing ACP Ayushman in crime thriller ‘CID’

Parth Samthaan’s ACP Ayushman is set to replace Shivaji Satam’s ACP Pradyuman in Sony TV’s popular crime thriller show CID, shows a first-look teaser of his character dropped on Thursday.

“Introducing ACP Ayushman in the most Iconic, loved and longest running show -CID,” the 34-year-old actor, who is making a return to television after five years, said in a note.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling his childhood love for the show, Samthaan said, “This show has always been an integral part of our childhood and Indian Television. The all-time famous dialogues as well as the officers becoming veterans or rather Legends (ACP pradyuman , Daya & Abhijeet ), this show has seen it all and to be a part is truly a blessing for me.”

“Moreover, me doing a comeback to TV after 5 years , to be honest CID was one show I never thought i would be a part of , but then , that’s life - always being unpredictable and mysterious and I always end up taking that unplanned route for myself, be it Kyy or Kasautii. So let’s begin this beautiful journey and crack some cases,” he added.

Earlier this month, in an interview to Aaj Tak, Samthaan said the name of his character will be ACP Ayushmaan. “It is a big responsibility to fill in such humongous shoes of ACP Pradyuman since main unko replace kar raha hu as ACP Ayushmaan. Naya kirdar hai, nayi story hai”.

Actor Shivaji Satam, who played the role of ACP Pradyuman in the crime thriller show, has claimed that he was not informed by the producers about the death of his character.

In a recent interview to Mid-Day, Shivaji Satam said, “I am personally not aware if the character will be exiting the show or not. Currently, I am enjoying a nice long holiday and have not been informed about any future shooting for CID.”

The ongoing season of the popular TV show CID premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on December 21 last year.

Created by B. P. Singh and produced by Fireworks Production, CID aired on Sony Entertainment Television from January 21, 1998 to October 27, 2018.

In addition to Satam, the police procedural series also stars Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, Dinesh Phadnis, Shraddha Musale and Narendra Gupta in key roles.

One of India’s longest-running television series, CID spanned 1,547 episodes over a period of 20 years.

The new episodes of CID are also available to stream on Netflix.