Paris Hilton’s Malibu home gutted in Los Angeles wildfire

American singer-actress Paris Hilton’s Malibu home was gutted in the Pacific Palisades wildfire, a catastrophe that has wreaked havoc on communities across Los Angeles County, she said in an Instagram post on Wednesday night.

Hilton said she watched her family home burn to the ground in real-time on television. “Heartbroken beyond words,” she wrote alongside a series of somber emojis. “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”

The home, which Hilton said was filled with precious memories, held special significance for her growing family. It was where her young son, Phoenix, took his first steps, and where she and her husband, Carter Reum, dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with their newborn daughter, London.

Expressing gratitude, Hilton said that her family and pets are safe. “While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires,” the actress wrote.

Hilton also took a moment to honour the brave firefighters and first responders battling the blazes. “To the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us—you are true heroes. I am so grateful for your courage, dedication, and the incredible sacrifices you’re making to save lives and fight this unimaginable battle. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Hilton also shared that her philanthropic organisation, 11:11 Media Impact Team, has already begun mobilising to support affected communities and is reaching out to non-profit organisations to determine how they can provide meaningful assistance to those who have lost homes, belongings, and pets in the disaster.

“We’re committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most,” she added.

Hilton ended her post with a message of resilience and unity. “Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. You never know when everything could change.”

The Pacific Palisades wildfire, which was first reported on Tuesday, has already claimed five lives and destroyed over 2,000 structures, according to the American media. Officials are urging residents to heed evacuation orders and prioritise their safety as firefighting crews work tirelessly to contain the flames.