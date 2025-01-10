Paris Hilton shares video of wildfire-ravaged Malibu home: ‘It’s devastating beyond words’

American singer-actress Paris Hilton on Friday shared a video of her wildfire-ravaged Malibu home in California, expressing how seeing the structure in ruins has left her devastated.

“I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces,” she wrote.

The home, which Hilton said was filled with precious memories, held special significance for her growing family. It was where her young son, Phoenix, took his first steps, and where she and her husband, Carter Reum, dreamt of building a lifetime of memories with their newborn daughter, London.

Sharing how devastated she feels after losing her home where she “dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family”, Hilton wrote, “It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEoWpOHx0XW/

Hilton said that her heart breaks even more knowing that several others like her have also lost their precious abodes. “So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs—it’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives,” she added.

However, the House of Wax actress said that she feels “lucky” even after experiencing such pain because her loved ones are all safe. “My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe.🥹 That’s the most important thing,” she wrote, expressing her gratitude to the fire fighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight the fires.

“To everyone who has sent love, prayers, and kindness—you’ve reminded me that even in the ashes, there is still beauty in this world.🥹 Thank you from the deepest part of my heart. ❤️ And to everyone going through this pain, please know you’re not alone. We’re in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before,” Hilton said, adding that everyone who has suffered should take it as a reminder to hold their loved ones close.

“Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it’s the love we share that truly matters. I’m sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now,” the Jealousy singer concluded her note.

The wildfires, which have ravaged the Pacific Palisades area and other parts of Los Angeles, have claimed at least five lives and destroyed over 2,000 structures. Celebrities have not been spared from the devastation, with public figures like Cary Elwes, Mark Hamill and Mandy Moore being affected.