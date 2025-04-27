Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin wrap up shooting for Netflix mystery thriller

Actors Jennifer Winget, Parineeti Chopra, Soni Razdan and Tahir Raj Bhasin have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix mystery thriller series, show creator Siddharth P Malhotra announced on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Siddharth wrote, “It’s a wrap on a special series with special people - happy memories we take with us as we come back from 48 days of shooting as a family now for a series we are all proud of coming soon on @netflix_in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Parineeti, too, shared a behind-the-scenes photo and joined in the celebration. “It’s a wrap! Love you all,” the actress, who will mark her OTT series debut with the upcoming show, captioned the picture on her Instagram story.

Parineeti’s co-star in the film, Jennifer Winget, on Sunday shared an Instagram carousel carrying behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the upcoming show.

“… and it’s a wrap!!! So incredibly grateful for the opportunity and the unforgettable memories made over the last few weeks! A huge thank you to each and every one of you who made this experience so amazing! Thank you,” Jennifer, 39, captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love and excitement. “If this is the BTS, I’m super hyped for the Netflix series! Can’t wait to see what they bring,” one of them wrote. “I can't wait anymore,” another fan commented.

In the photos, Jennifer can be seen posing for the lens with Parineeti Chopra, director Rensil D’Silva, and the rest of the stars, including Soni Razdan and Tahir Raj Bhasin. The cast and crew of the series had a blast shooting in the picturesque hills of Shimla, show the pictures shared by the Bepannah actress.

Helmed by filmmaker-screenwriter Rensil D'Silva, the series also stars Harleen Sethi, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, and Chaitanya Choudhry. Netflix announced the series in February this year.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, also starring Diljit Dosanjh. Based on the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was murdered at the age of 27, the biopic was released in March on Netflix.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin was last seen in the second season of Netflix’s thriller drama Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and is currently gearing up for the third season of the series. Television actress Jennifer Winget, who has also joined the cast of the upcoming drama, was recently seen in the SonyLIV series Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani (2024).