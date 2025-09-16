‘Ghaav bhar gaya hai’: Paresh Rawal says all is well between him and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ maker Priyadarshan

Actor Paresh Rawal and filmmaker Priyadarshan have buried the hatchet following their fallout after the former’s sudden and much-talked-about exit from Hera Pheri 3, Rawal said in a recent interview, months after rejoining the comedy drama as the iconic Baburao.

“Ghaav bhar gaya hai (The wound has healed). Our relationship is very transparent,” Rawal said in an interview to News18 Showsha.

“In fact, what has happened is that it has further solidified our equation. Through all of this, we now know each in a sharper and better way,” Rawal added.

Rawal shocked fans with the announcement of his exit from Hera Pheri 3 in May. The development was followed by a lawsuit filed by producer-actor Akshay Kumar. The drama further escalated with speculation about a rift between the actor and other stakeholders of the film doing the rounds on the internet.

However, in June, Rawal announced he was rejoining the cast of the upcoming comedy drama, which is likely to go on floors by March 2026.

Hera Pheri 3 marks Paresh and Priyadarshan’s 15th collaboration.

Previously, Rawal had clarified that his exit from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to “creative differences” as mentioned by his co-star Suniel Shetty in an interview.

Recalling an earlier interview where he expressed disappointment with how the film Phir Hera Pheri turned out, Rawal admitted that it was only Suniel Shetty who managed to “hold on to his character honestly and earnestly.”

“When they were making Phir Hera Pheri, they got over-confident. It shouldn’t have happened. Premise and characters like in Hera Pheri rarely come our way. Aur usko leke bada nazakat se, bada sambhal ke chalna chahiye. It shouldn’t be robbed of its sanctity.”

Reflecting on his experience during post-production, Rawal said, “When I was dubbing for Phir Hera Pheri, I realised ki humne ganda paap kar diya hai. The situation was such that we did what we did in that film, but we shouldn’t have.”

In January, filmmaker Priyadarshan expressed his willingness to direct the third part of the comedy franchise Hera Pheri, provided the original cast members — Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal — reprise their roles from the 2000 original.

The trio had expressed their willingness to be a part of the upcoming instalment.

When asked about the possibility of a spin-off centred on his iconic character Baburao, Rawal said, “We (Priyadarshan and I) haven’t discussed a spin-off on Baburao. A film is a collaborative effort. Ek film sabki wajah se banti hai. I don’t think Baburao can exist on his own. You’ll need Shyam and Raju too.”

Hera Pheri (2000) became a sleeper hit and was followed by Phir Hera Pheri (2006), helmed by the late Neeraj Vora. The trio of Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and Baburao (Rawal) has attained cult status over the past two decades.

On the work front, Rawal has completed shooting for Priyadarshan’s next film Bhoot Bangla. Starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is set to release on April 2, 2026.