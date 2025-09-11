Parambrata Chattopadhyay to star in Lakshmi R. Iyer’s short film ‘The Pact’

Tollywood actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay is set to star in Lakshmi R. Iyer’s upcoming short film The Pact, production house StreetSmart Productions announced on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of Lakshmi, Parambrata, and Apurva on Instagram, the production banner wrote, “StreetSmart Productions is delighted to announce that acclaimed actor Parambrata Chatterjee will headline our short film The Pact.”

In the photo, Lakshmi, Parambrata and Apurva Asrani pose holding a clapperboard carrying the text “Streetsmart Productions The Pact”.

Reflecting on Parambrata’s cinematic journey, the production house wrote, “Widely recognised for his role opposite Vidya Balan in Kahaani (2012), Parambrata has built an illustrious career in Bengali & Hindi cinema with films like Baishe Srabon, Pari, Bulbbul and the hit Netflix series Aranyak.”

“He is also an accomplished director, producer & singer, known for his instinctive performances and thoughtful choices,” they added.

Talking about Parambrata’s role in the film, filmmaker Lakshmi said, “Parambrata is not just acting in this film—he is engaging with it, questioning it, and enriching it with his instincts. This story is deeply personal to Apurva & me as it deals with family, memory, and values we hold close.”

“We believe audiences will resonate with it, just as the three of us have,” she added.

The Pact is produced by Lakshmi and Apurva with screenplay written and edited by the latter.

An independent filmmaker, Lakshmi is known for short films including First Second Chance, Seasoned With Love, Aloo Bhujia, Wrong Mistake & Appa.

Further details of the film are kept under wraps.

On the work front, Parambrata is in the midst of a packed year with multiple releases across formats. He was seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Shotyi Boley Shotyi Kichhu Nei, which opened in theatres in January. The same month also saw the release of his directorial venture, Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, featuring Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen.

Parambrata recently reprised his role as Ananda Kar in Srijit’s psychological thriller Killbill Society, which released in April, and helmed the web series Bhog, currently streaming on Hoichoi. He then appeared in Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan and Putulnacher Itikatha.