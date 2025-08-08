Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Piya Chakraborty share first glimpse of their son

Tollywood actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay and his wife, social activist Piya Chakraborty, who welcomed their first child on June 1, shared the first glimpse of their son on Thursday.

Their joint Instagram post, shared Thursday, includes a string of photos which show Param kissing his newborn son and feeding him. Another picture shows Piya holding the little one against her chest. The final shot is a close-up of the baby’s tiny legs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple first shared news of their pregnancy in February. Parambrata and Piya tied the knot on November 27, 2023, in an intimate ceremony held at Parambrata’s residence in Kolkata. The wedding was followed by a reception attended by close friends and family.

On the work front, Parambrata is in the midst of a packed year with multiple releases across formats. He was seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Shotyi Boley Shotyi Kichhu Nei, which opened in theatres in January. The same month also saw the release of his directorial venture, Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, featuring Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen.

He recently reprised his role as Ananda Kar in Srijit’s psychological thriller Killbill Society, which released in April, and helmed the web series Bhog, currently streaming on Hoichoi. He then appeared in Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan and Putulnacher Itikatha.