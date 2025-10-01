MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Balika Vadhu’ actress Avika Gor marries boyfriend Milind Chandwani on reality show set

The ceremony unfolded on the set of the reality show ‘Pati, Patni Aur Panga’ with several celebrity guests, including Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Farah Khan, in attendance

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.10.25, 11:32 AM
Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani Instagram

Actress Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani on Tuesday on the set of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga with several celebrity guests, including Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, and Rubina Dilaik, in attendance.

“Baalika se Vadhu tak,” Gor captioned her post on Instagram on Wednesday.

While Avika looked gorgeous in a red bridal lehenga, Milind complemented her in a golden sherwani.

With cameras rolling and families present, every ritual from haldi and mehendi to the pheres unfolded on the sets of the reality show. Celebrities Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat, and Pawan Kumar attended the wedding as guests. Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, actress Rakhi Sawant, and actor Samarth Jurel were also present.

According to media reports, Avika and Milind first met in Hyderabad in 2020 through mutual friends. Their friendship soon blossomed into love.

Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check is a Hindi-language reality game show produced by Optimystix Entertainment featuring celebrity couples. It premiered on Colors TV on August 2 and is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui.

