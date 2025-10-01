‘Mrigaya’ to ‘The Eken’: New Bengali films to stream on OTT this Durga Puja

Planning to ditch the crowds at Durga Puja pandals and binge on a Bengali film at home? Here are five movies you can stream on Hoichoi, ZEE5 and Addatimes with your loved ones, in case you missed watching these in theatres.

Mrigaya: The Hunt (Bengali)

Directed by: Abhirup Ghosh

Cast: Vikram Chatterjee, Ritwick Chakraborty, Anirban Chakrabarti, Saurav Das

Vikram Chatterjee’s Animesh, a young and determined cop, joins forces with Ritwick Chakraborty’s seasoned OC Debanjan Datta in Mrigaya: The Hunt, a gritty cop thriller directed by Abhirup Ghosh. The investigation of the gruesome murder of a woman forms the crux of the story. Saurav Das appears in a criminal avatar, while Priyanka Sarkar plays Chaya, a sex worker from the bylanes of Sonagachi. The film has been penned by serving police officers Debasis Datta and Pallab Malakar.

Streaming on: ZEE5

Aamar Boss

Directed by: Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy

Cast: Rakhee Gulzar, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Sauraseni Maitra, Gourab Chatterjee

Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy-directed Aamar Boss, marking the return of Rakhee Gulzar to Bengali cinema after more than two decades, narrates a tale of a complex relationship between a mother and her son. Shiboprosad plays Animesh Goswami, the head of a publishing startup who ticks every box of a toxic boss. At home he is a doting son who takes care of his ailing and aged mother, Subhra Goswami (Rakhee). One day, she declares her decision to accompany her son to work, and makes sweeping changes at the workplace, irking her son.

Streaming on: ZEE5

Killbill Society

Directed by: Srijit Mukherji

Cast: Koushani Mukherjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Anindya Chatterjee, Sandipta Sen, Biswanath Basu

Poorna Aaich, a young content creator, hires a contract killer to end her life after an intimate video of her goes viral. However, the serial killer, Mrityunjoy Kar (Parambrata Chattopadhyay), urges Poorna to give life another chance before ending it. A sequel to Srijit Mukherji’s 2012 cult classic Hemlock Society, Killbill Society is loosely based on a real incident from Angelina Jolie’s life.

Streaming on: Hoichoi

The Eken: Benaras E Bibhishika

Directed by: Joydeep Mukherjee

Cast: Anirban Chakrabarti, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Somak Ghosh, Saswata Chatterjee, Gaurav Chakrabarty

Anirban Chakrabarti once again dons the signature hat and quirky charm of Eken Babu in The Eken: Benaras E Bibhishika, directed by Joydeep Mukherjee and based on Sujan Dasgupta’s popular detective series. This time a terrorist plot threatens to upend the sanctity of Benares, and it’s up to Eken and his trusted friends, Pramatha (Somak Ghosh) and Bapi (Suhotra Mukhopadhyay), to foil it in time.

Streaming on: Hoichoi

Alaap

Directed by: Premendu Bikash Chaki

Cast: Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty and Swastika Dutta

Abir Chatterjee and Mimi Chakraborty play flatmates-turned lovers in Alaap, directed by Premendu Bikash Chaki. Pablo Majumdar (Abir) and Aditi Mitra (Mimi) share an apartment in the city but never cross paths due to their mismatched work schedules. Initially hesitant about living with a male roommate, Aditi slowly adapts to the setup. Their bond grows through handwritten messages on sticky notes, sparking an unexpected connection. However, just as their romance begins to take shape, Aditi’s decision to leave the city threatens to pull them apart.

Streaming on: Addatimes