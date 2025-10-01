Netflix unveils first look of Reverse Mountain from ‘One Piece’ live-action Season 2

Netflix on Tuesday offered a first look at Reverse Mountain from Season 2 of One Piece’s live-action series, set to premiere next year on the streamer.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the official page of the series wrote, “Reverse Mountain, a place where the dreams of pirates are crushed before they even begin. It’d feel wrong if we didn't go through the entrance.”

In the anime series, Reverse Mountain is a massive mountain at the entrance of the Grand Line, located at the spot where all four Blues (North Blue, South Blue, East Blue, and West Blue) meet.

A first-look teaser shared by Netflix in August shows Iñaki Godoy’s Luffy and his ragtag crew of Straw Hat pirates facing off against the secret Baroque Work Agents.

The second instalment of the critically-acclaimed live-action adaptation has got a new subhead — Into the Grand Line, teasing the Straw Hat pirates venturing into the legendary ocean route that divides the planet into two halves — Paradise and New World.

Returning characters Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) are seen fighting with the Baroque Works agents.

Along with the teaser, the makers also announced that the production of Season 3 of the series has kicked off.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece, adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King.

One Piece Season 2 will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.

Directed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda jointly, One Piece live-action series topped Netflix’s top 10 global list for weeks after its debut on August 31, 2023.