In pictures: Parambrata, Koushani, Srijit attend star-studded ‘Killbill Society’ premiere at Nazrul Tirtha

Who’s who of Tollywood attended the star-studded premiere of Srijit Mukherji’s latest film Killbill Society at Nazrul Tirtha in Newtown on Thursday.

Produced by SVF, the sequel to the 2012 cult hit Hemlock Society stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Koushani Mukherjee as Ananda Kar and Poorna Aich, respectively.

Photos courtesy: SVF

Director Srijit Mukherji was dressed in a black kurta and white dhoti as he interacted with industry colleagues at the premiere.

Koushani Mukherjee, the leading lady of Killbill Society, stunned in a metallic sequined sari.

Parambrata Chattopadhyay looked dapper in a pink kurta at the premiere. He was accompanied by his wife, Piya Chakraborty.

Biswanath Basu, who appears in the role of a gangster named Pet Kata Shaw in Killbill Society, was also present at the premiere.

Sandipta Sen stunned in a sleeveless embellished dress at the premiere. She plays the role of Koushani’s sister in Killbill Society.

Kaushik Ganguly and Churni Ganguly also attended the premiere of the Hemlock Society sequel.

Gaurav Chakrabarty and Ridhima Ghosh, who worked with Srijit in Dwitiyo Purush, were among the guests.

The cast and crew of Killbill Society inaugurated Nazrul Tirtha as the 50th property of SVF Cinemas by lighting a ceremonial lamp.