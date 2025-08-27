Papua New Guinea selects Ritabhari Chakraborty-starrer ‘Papa Buka’ as 2026 Oscar entry

Bijukumar Damodaran’s film Papa Buka, starring Tollywood actress Ritabhari Chakraborty, has been selected as Papua New Guinea's entry for the 98th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category.

One of the producers and presenters of the film, Pa. Ranjith, took to X to share the news with his followers. The film is a joint venture between stakeholders from Papua New Guinea and India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a proud moment for me to state that Papa Buka has been officially selected as Papua New Guinea’s entry for the 98th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. As one of the producer from India, it has been an honour for Neelam Productions to be part of this co-production between Papua New Guinea and India . I feel privileged to have supported this journey and to stand alongside the creators in taking this story to a global stage,” Ranjith wrote on X.

“I wish the entire team of Papa Buka the very best in achieving more accolades and bringing pride to both nations through cinema,” he added.

Presented by Pa. Ranjith, Papa Buka features Prakash Bare in the lead role alongside Ritabhari.

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej has scored the music for Papa Buka, with Yedhu Radhakrishnan serving as the director of photography. Filming for the movie began in mid-July 2024 in Papua New Guinea.

Pa. Ranjith, Cathy Angeline Mereun Sike, and Prakash Bare have jointly produced the film, with Parul Agrawal and Adhya Prasad overseeing the execution.

The project was officially announced by Inbasekar Sundaramurti, High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, and Noelene Taula Wunum (NAFA). Key project members Parul Agrawal (Executive Producer), Adhya Prasad (Production Controller) and Indian film personalities Davis Manuel (Film Editor) and Dileep Daz (Chief Production Designer) were in attendance at Papua New Guinea for the announcement.

Ritabhari had previously worked with Bijukumar and Prakash Kare in the 2018 film Painting Life.