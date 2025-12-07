Panorama, Pen Studios acquire worldwide theatrical and digital rights for ‘Drishyam 3’

Panorama Studios and Pen Studios have jointly acquired the worldwide theatrical and digital rights to Drishyam 3, the upcoming instalment in the Malayalam thriller franchise featuring Mohanlal.

The film, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, is produced under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner led by Antony Perumbavoor, the companies said in a statement.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, chairman of Panorama Studios, described the acquisition as a milestone for the company. “For me, Drishyam is more than a film — it has been a transformative journey for Indian cinema. Acquiring these worldwide rights to the original Malayalam franchise is a proud and emotional moment. With our global distribution strength, we intend to make Drishyam 3 one of India’s biggest international releases,” he said.

Dr Jayantilal Gada, director of Pen Studios, said the collaboration is designed to widen the film’s reach. “With Drishyam 3, we continue our mission of taking exceptional Indian stories to the world. Our partnership with Panorama Studios strengthens this vision and ensures the film reaches the global platform it truly deserves,” he said in a statement.

Drishyam follows the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family's efforts to evade suspicion after the death of the Inspector General’s son. Released in 2013, the first film became a major commercial success, spawning remakes in multiple Indian languages as well as Mandarin and Sinhalese.

The sequel, Drishyam 2, released in 2022, closed on a cliffhanger.

“In my thoughts, in the audience’s emotions, and in the silence between the lines. Returning to him feels like meeting an old friend with new secrets. I’m excited for the audience to see where his journey leads,” Mohanlal said.

“Stories like Drishyam don’t end, they evolve. And seeing this partnership come together feels like the right step for the journey ahead. We’ve always believed this story deserved a global stage, and now, with this collaboration, it feels like the world is finally ready for Georgekutty’s next move,” Joseph added.