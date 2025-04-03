‘Panchayat’ Season 4 to stream in July, Prime Video drops announcement teaser

Season 4 of Prime Video’s hit rural comedy-drama series Panchayat will drop on the streamer on July 2, the makers announced on Thursday.

“Meeting meeting when? watch till the end,” wrote Prime Video on Instagram, sharing a video featuring Giaa Manek’s Gopi bahu, Jitendra Kumar’s Abhishek Tripathi and internet sensation Darshan Magdum.

In the video, Gopi bahu accuses Panchayat of having a monopoly over social media memes. The show’s iconic lines such as “Ek ek chai aur” and “Dekh raha hai Binod” had sparked a meme frenzy online soon after its premiere on the streaming platform in April 2020.

In the video, Kumar confirms that Panchayat Season 4 will premiere on Prime Video this year.

Deepak Kumar Mishra, who has directed the previous instalments of the series, will be helming the fourth season in collaboration with Akshat Vijaywargiya. It will be produced by Arunabh Kumar, who has backed the previous seasons as well. The fourth season of Panchayat went on the floors in October last year.

Featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Ashok Pathak and Neena Gupta in key roles, the series follows the journey of engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi, who ends up working at a panchayat office in a remote village after failing to find a job of his calibre.

Panchayat won the inaugural best web series (OTT) award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November last year.

Season 3 of Panchayat hit Prime Video on May 28 last year.