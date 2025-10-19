Palash Muchhal to tie the knot with Smriti Mandhana: ‘She will become the daughter-in-law of Indore’

Music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal is set to tie the knot with Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana, the former confirmed on Friday.

At an event at the State Press Club on Friday, Muchhal, who hails from Indore, opened up about his bond with Mandhana. “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say,” he told reporters.

“I've given you the headline,” the 30-year-old music director then quipped.

Mandhana, who is the vice-captain and opening batsman of Indian women's cricket team, is currently in Indore for the ICC Women's World Cup ODI match against England on Sunday.

“My best wishes are with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We always want the Indian cricket team to win every match and bring glory to the country,” Muchhal said.

The couple’s relationship has long been speculated by the media. They have often been seen together in pictures shared on social media. However, they have never confirmed their relationship publicly.

Muchhal, known for composing music for Bollywood films alongside his sister Palak Muchhal, is currently shooting for his directorial Raju Bajewala. The movie stars Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor and Panchayat actor Chandan Roy.