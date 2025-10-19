Selena Gomez makes first public appearance with husband Benny Blanco after wedding

Singer-actress Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco Saturday made their first public appearance together, after their wedding last month. The couple attended the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Since then, several photos and videos of the couple have gone viral on social media

Gomez and Blanco twinned in black at the event. Selena stunned in a column gown. She tied her hair in a bun and wore silver earrings. Benny looked dapper in a dark blue shirt worn under a black blazer and matching pants.

Their photos have triggered a flurry of reactions on social media.

“See how happy, classy and beautiful they look together! Thanks Benny Blanco for loving, treating Selena Gomez like a princess,” wrote an X user. "Benny's glow up with Selena hits differently. They look great together," commented another.

Selena and Blanco tied the knot on September 27 in California. The wedding took place at Sea Crest Nursery. Notable attendees included Gomez’s close friend Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton, Ed Sheeran, Ashley Park, Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, as well as her Only Murders in the Building castmates Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Gomez and Benny started dating in July 2023 around the time of the former’s birthday. The 33-year-old singer-actress went public with her relationship in December 2023.