‘Dead crowd, half empty seats’: Fans express disappointment over Travis Scott’s debut concert in India

The American rapper and songwriter performed at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the first time on Saturday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 19.10.25, 01:45 PM
Travis Scott

Travis Scott File picture

American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott performed in India for the first time on Saturday at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Although the concert was officially marked as ‘sold out,’ videos shared by several fans on social media showed empty seats and a dampened atmosphere.

A fan wrote, “He's never coming back,” highlighting disappointment with the crowd’s engagement in the concert.

One of the concertgoers shared a short clip on social media, which shows a partially crowded stadium with many seats spotted empty.

“Trust me….he’s not coming back ever again…dead crowd, half empty arena, people just know 2-3 songs….90% of the crowd is university kids trying to fit in pop culture and they’re there just to make snaps and reels,” another fan commented under the video, shared on Instagram.

Several concert-goers even expressed frustration over a four-hour wait before Travis’ performance. “Its lit nahi its late ho gaya bhai,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

Another social media user shared a video, which shows a man sleeping during the concert, occupying a few empty seats.

Concert attendees also faced a lack of access to basic amenities like water in the silver section. “Girl, I'll be honest, they kept us waiting too for like 4 hrs, and we had no water in the silver. It was good that most of the dead crowd was in the seating area,” another concertgoer wrote.

However, several fans even shared videos, with the concert goers vibing to the rhythm of Travis Scott’s songs like FEIN and DA Wizard.

"On my way back from Travis Scott’s first-ever India concert… and bro — it was good, not insane. Crowd was solid, and Travis killed it. He performed DA WIZARD, too,” wrote a fan on Instagram.

Another video shows a crowd-packed stadium vibing to the rhythms of Travis’ chart-buster track Fein.

Known for chart-topping singles like Highest in the Room (2019), The Scotts (2020), and Franchise (2020), Scott joined the slew of international celebrities recently performing in India.

Over 3,400 personnel, including 1,600 private security staff and approximately 1,800 Delhi Police officers, were deployed to manage safety and logistics.

