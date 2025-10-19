Comedian Samay Raina buys Toyota Vellfire MPV car worth over Rs 1 crore on Dhanteras

Comedian-YouTuber Samay Raina purchased a luxurious Toyota Vellfire MPV car on the occasion of Dhanteras. He posed in front of the car, which costs in the range of Rs 1.22- 1.30 crore, with his parents in a photo shared on Instagram on Saturday.

One of the pictures shows him standing beside the stunning jet-black Vellfire decorated with a heavy garland while posing to get clicked.

Another picture shows Raina’s mother embracing his son, while another pic shows the comedian sharing the frame with his parents.

The Toyota Vellfire is a luxury MPV featuring captain seats with massage functions, ambient lighting, and a 2.5L petrol-hybrid engine, along with safety features like six airbags, ABS, and adaptive cruise control.

Earlier this year, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon also purchased an MPV. Other celebrities who own an MPV are Fahadh Faasil, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sanjay Kapoor.

On the work front, Samay is currently on his nationwide tour titled Samay Raina Is Alive And Unfiltered.

The comedian had come under scrutiny earlier this year when his YouTube comedy show, India’s Got Latent, faced flak for obscene content and sexually explicit jokes. The controversy reached a boiling point when a joke by Ranveer Allahbadia on the show was deemed insensitive by many viewers. The clip quickly went viral, sparking widespread backlash and intense criticism on social media.

FIRs were lodged against Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Ranveer Allahbadia, among others. Samay, 27, deleted all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.