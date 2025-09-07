MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch recovering after bear attack in Baltistan

Balouch, who was taking part in flood relief activities in remote villages of Baltistan, was attacked by a bear while she was sleeping in her tent on September 4

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.09.25, 03:18 PM
Quratulain Balouch

Quratulain Balouch Instagram

Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch, who was attacked by a bear in Baltistan on Thursday, is now in stable condition, her team announced on social media on Saturday.

According to the statement, Balouch was taking part in flood relief activities in remote villages of Baltistan alongside Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) when she was attacked by a bear.

“Quratulain was in Skardu these past few days, taking part in the flood relief activities in remote villages in Baltistan which were deeply affected by recent floods, working alongside Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS),” the statement read.

“On the night of 4th September 2025 while she was sleeping in her tent she was attacked by a brown bear. The CDRS team quickly tried and succeeded in scaring the bear away. Quratulain was immediately rushed to the nearest medical facility. Her condition is now out of danger. Doctors have advised that she is stable. Thankfully there were no fractures, and she is recovering from her wounds. She needs rest and privacy at this time,” reads the statement issued by Balouch’s team on Instagram.

Balouch, 37, gained popularity after singing the title track for Hum TV's serial Humsafar. She recently recorded the song Gila Hai Kiya Tera for another Hum TV serial Qarz-e-Jaan.

