Pakistani actor Fawad Khan returning to Indian cinema after 9 years with ‘Abir Gulaal’

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is set to make his comeback to Indian cinema after a nine-year gap with the upcoming romantic film Abir Gulaal, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, the latter announced on Tuesday.

“The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulaal and @fawadkhan81. A Richer lens film @aricherlens. See you in the cinemas on 9th May,” Vaani wrote on Instagram alongside the first-look teaser of the film.

The teaser shows Fawad and Vaani inside a car on a rainy evening. Fawad croons Kumar Sanu’s iconic love song Kuchh Na Kaho from the film 1942: A Love Story (1979) in the teaser.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “This heartwarming tale unfolds in the picturesque streets of London, weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.”

Backed by A Richer Lens Entertainment, the makers of Udta Punjab and Queen, Abir Gulaal is helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi. The film is set to release on May 9.

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 romcom film Khoobsurat, which also stars Sonam Kapoor. The 43-year-old actor earned heartthrob status in India followed by the release of his other two films Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hain Mushkil (2016).

Following the 2016 Uri terror attack, Indian film associations like IMPPA and AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood. In 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India. However, there has been an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films since 2016, say industry insiders.

Fawad, known for his roles in hit Pakistani dramas such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, was most recently seen in the 2024 fantasy drama series Barzakh.

Vaani Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2024 film Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar.