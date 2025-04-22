Fawad Khan not promoting Bollywood comeback film in India? Avoids question on Insta live

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan avoided questions about visiting India for the promotions of his upcoming film Abir Gulaal during an Instagram live session on Monday.

The upcoming romance drama, directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, marks Fawad’s return to the Indian cinema after a gap of nine years. It was mostly filmed in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

The live session, aimed at promoting the film ahead of its May 9 release, saw fans putting forth questions to Fawad about his plans of visiting India. However, the actor refused to offer any direct answer. Fawad’s co-star Vaani Kapoor was also a part of the live session on Instagram.

During the session, the actors opened up about their upcoming film, billed as a feel-good romance. Fawad and Vaani also shared their experience of working with each other.

“He is easy, no ego, no hassle. I mean he is just so gifted that you wanna like to level up…..Got lucky with the film, great co-actor, and I feel our chemistry on screen felt very organic,” said Vaani.

Fawad, on the other hand, complimented Vaani’s spontaneity on set.

Backed by A Richer Lens Entertainment, the film will also be released in the Netherlands.

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 romcom film Khoobsurat, which also stars Sonam Kapoor. The 43-year-old actor earned heartthrob status in India followed by the release of his other two films, Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hain Mushkil (2016).

Following the 2016 Uri terror attack, Indian film associations like IMPPA and AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood. In 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India. However, there has been an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films since 2016, say industry insiders.

Recently, Abir Gulaal makers faced backlash from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for casting Fawad. MNS said in a statement that they will not allow the release of the film in Maharashtra.

Fawad, known for his roles in hit Pakistani dramas such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, was most recently seen in the 2024 fantasy drama series Barzakh.