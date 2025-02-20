Loved ‘Mrs.’? Here are six Sanya Malhotra-starrer films you can watch online

Sanya Malhotra has carved a niche in the entertainment industry with roles challenging conventions, and her latest film, Mrs., is no exception. Directed by Arati Kadav, the film earned her the best actress award at the 2024 New York Indian Film Festival, with fans raving about her performance. From playing a budding wrestler to acing the role of a quiet rebel, Sanya has delivered several standout performances during her over-a-decade-long career. Here’s a look.

Babita Kumari in Dangal (2016)

Sanya Malhotra made a powerful acting debut as wrestler Babita Kumari with Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal, a sports biopic based on the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters. While Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Geeta had a more prominent arc, Malhotra’s portrayal of Babita was equally compelling. She captured Babita’s quiet resilience and unwavering dedication to wrestling, showing the nuances of sibling dynamics — both admiration and competition. In the latter part of the film, she effectively conveyed Babita’s transformation from a supportive younger sister to a confident athlete in her own right. The physical training Sanya underwent for the role, including rigorous wrestling practise, added authenticity to her performance.

Genda ‘Chhutki’ Kumari in Pataakha (2018)

In Pataakha, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Sanya played Genda, a feisty, hot-tempered young woman from rural Rajasthan locked in a never-ending battle with her sister, Champa (Radhika Madan). Her performance was raw, earthy, and immersive, capturing the physical and emotional intensity of a lifelong sibling rivalry. She convincingly portrayed Genda’s struggles — her longing for independence, her defiant spirit, and the frustration of being tied to her sister’s fate. Sanya adopted the local dialect, changed her body language, and fully embraced the rugged, unpolished nature of the character.

Miloni Shah in Photograph (2019)

Sanya played Miloni, a shy and soft-spoken middle-class girl in Photograph, directed by Ritesh Batra. Unlike the loud, expressive characters she had played before, Miloni is restrained, speaking more through her silences than words. Her chemistry with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Rafi, a struggling street photographer, was delicate. Through her performance, Sanya captured the small, fleeting moments of self-discovery, making Miloni’s journey feel intimate and real.

Meenakshi in Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021)

Sanya plays Meenakshi in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, a romantic drama directed by Vivek Soni. Meenakshi is an independent, confident, and passionate woman who loves Rajinikanth movies and dreams of a fulfilling life. She enters an arranged marriage with Sundareshwar (Abhimanyu Dassani), but their relationship is put to test when he moves to Bangalore for a job, leading to a long-distance marriage. Sanya captures Meenakshi’s resilience, longing, and struggles. Her ability to effortlessly convey emotions makes Meenakshi a relatable character.

Sandhya Giri in Pagglait (2021)

In Umesh Bisht’s Pagglait, Sanya played Sandhya, a young widow who struggles to grieve after her husband’s sudden death. Sandhya is indifferent, almost detached from her loss, leading to confusion and judgment from her family. Sanya brilliantly balanced the character’s numbness with an undercurrent of curiosity and suppressed emotions. Sanya’s performance brings out Sandhya’s inner strength and transformation without dramatic outbursts.

Mahima Basor in Kathal (2023)

Sanya Malhotra showcased her versatility as a quirky cop in Kathal. Mahima Basor is unlike the typical Bollywood cop. She’s a young, ambitious woman trying to prove herself in a male bastion, solving an absurd case of missing jackfruits while uncovering deeper issues like caste and corruption. Sanya brought a natural blend of humour, authority, and vulnerability to Mahima, making her both relatable and inspiring. Her body language, sharp dialogue delivery, and natural flair for comedy made her performance memorable.

