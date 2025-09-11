Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ debuts on Prime Video in 4 languages, but disappoints Hindi fans

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster action drama Coolie is now streaming on Prime Video in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. However, the Hindi version of the film is not available on the streamer yet.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with a background score by Anirudh Ravichander, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachitha Ram, and Pooja Hegde.

“Love’u & danger rolled into one - witness the Coolie storm #CoolieOnPrime, Watch Now,” Prime Video wrote on Instagram alongside a video featuring the cast.

Disappointed with the absence of a Hindi version, a fan wrote, “Why is it not available in Hindi @primevideoin? I Have paid for a subscription not to watch in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.”

According to industry data-tracking website Sacnilk, Coolie collected Rs 504 crore gross globally till September 2. It has earned Rs 327 crore gross at the domestic box office.

Coolie became the fourth-highest grossing Tamil film of all time, surpassing Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I (2022), which grossed Rs 500 crore globally. Only Shankar’s 2.0 (Rs 800 crore gross), Jailer (Rs 650 crore gross) and Leo (Rs 615 crore gross) have higher collection than Kanagaraj’s film.

Coolie features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a labour union leader who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is distributed by Pen Studios. It released alongside Ayan Mukerji's War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.