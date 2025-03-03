Oscars 2025: Netizens react to major snubs, rave about stars’ fashion choices

The 97th Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, received mixed reactions from Netizens, with many raving about celebrities’ fashion choices and some expressing disappointment over major snubs.

Comedian Conan O’Brien hosted the Academy Awards for the first time on Monday.

Many fans gushed about Dune star Timothee Chalamet’s yellow outfit for the event.

An X user expressed disappointment over Demi Moore’s best actress snub at the 97th Oscars for The Substance. “Demi’s reaction was so painful to watch, you can see she was completely shocked, that was her award, it was her time, and the Academy took it away from her. Gosh I am so furious. #Oscars,” reads the post.

A social media user reminisced about Ingrid Bergman’s reaction to the tie for Best Actress trophy at the Oscars in 1969. “Ingrid Bergman’s reaction to the tie for best actress at the Oscars in 1969 is still one of the show’s greatest moments. the pure shock and her delivery never gets old. #OscarMoments,” wrote the user.

Another user pointed out Conan O’Brien’s joke about Emilia Perez actress Karla Sofía Gascón following recent controversies over her social media posts.

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus made a bold statement by sporting bleached eyebrows, turning heads with her daring fashion choice. While some fans praised her bold look, others slammed the daring style choice.

One of the fans expressed disbelief about Timothée Chalamet losing in the Best Actor category.

An X user shared a video of Brazilian fans celebrating I’m Still Here’s win in Best International Film category.

A fan raved about Adam Sandler attending the Oscars ceremony in a blue hoodie and shorts instead of an elegant attire.

A social media user expressed disappointment over Sean Baker bagging the Best Original Screenplay for his 2024 dark comedy Anora at the 97th Oscars. Like many others, this fan expected Jesse Eisenberg and Kieren Culkail’s A Real Pain to win in the category.