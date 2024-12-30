New Bengali film teasers and trailers: Omorshongi, Oporochito, Bhaggyolokkhi

The Bengali film industry is set to kick off 2025 with a bang, with a slew of releases lined up for release in January. The teaser for Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar-starrer Omorshongi and the trailer for Ritwick Chakraborty and Solanki Roy’s Bhaggyolokkhi were dropped by the makers recently.

Bhaggyolokkhi: A dark comedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Mainak Bhaumik is back with Bhaggyolokkhi, a dark comedy that delves into the chaotic lives of a middle-class couple whose mundane existence spirals into a criminal nightmare.

The teaser, unveiled by Nandy Movies, revolves around Satya (Ritwick Chakraborty) and Kaberi Ganguly (Solanki Roy), who find themselves caught in a web of drug trafficking after an unexpected visit from an old friend. As the friend dies unexpectedly, the Gangulys find themselves in possession of a suitcase filled with cash. Also starring Swastika Dutta and Subrat Dutta, Bhaggyolokkhi is set to hit theatres on January 10.

Horror meets comedy in Omorshongi

Set to release on January 31, Omorshongi brings a unique blend of romance, comedy, and supernatural elements. Marking filmmaker Dibya Chatterjee’s Bengali directorial debut, the film is produced by Dreams on Sale in collaboration with Handykraft Pictures. The film marks the first on-screen pairing of Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar.

The story follows a grieving novelist (played by Vikram) whose life takes an unexpected turn when the ghost of his late girlfriend (played by Sohini) appears out of nowhere. While she encourages him to move on and find love again, her lingering possessiveness and jealousy make his journey anything but straightforward.

Oporochito: A mystery thriller

The trailer for Joydeep Mukherjee’s upcoming mystery thriller Oporochito was dropped by the makers on Monday. Starring Ritiwick Chakraborty, Ishaa Saha and Anirban Chakrabarti, the film based in London follows the story of Ranjan Ghoshal (Ritwick) who loses his memory after a car accident. Mr Talukdar (Anirban), the cop investigating the case, uncovers that Ranjan was attacked before his car met with an accident. In his quest to uncover the truth behind the attacks, he meets Ranjan’s wife Riya (played by Ishaa), who is hiding secrets of her own.