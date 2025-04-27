‘Dandadan’ Season 2 trailer: Okarun goes ‘full throttle’ against Evil Eye in epic showdown

Occult geek Okarun goes “full throttle” against Evil Eye, the dark spirit possessing Jiji, high-schooler Momo’s former crush, during an epic showdown in the trailer of the second season of anime series Dandadan, dropped by Netflix on Saturday.

Slated to premiere on July 3, the second instalment of Dandadan will cover the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs of the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu. The series will pick up after the events of Season 1, with Okarun and Momo investigating a haunted house belonging to the latter’s childhood friend Jiji, who is possessed by the yokai (evil spirit) named Evil Eye.

Despite Jiji instantly becoming Okarun’s rival as he has feelings for Momo, Okarun agrees to help him get rid of the evil spirit haunting his house. Momo and Turbo Granny, on the other hand, will have to muster up the courage and find a way to escape the haunted house that they entered at the end of the first season.

Dandadan revolves around the bond between two unlikely characters—Okarun, a quirky, alien-obsessed nerd, and Momo, his popular classmate who believes in ghosts.

Dandadan is directed by Fuga Yamashiro at Science SARU studio. For Season 2, Abel Gongora has joined as a director alongside Yamashiro. Returning staff members include Kensuke Ushio composing the music and Hiroshi Seko writing the series composition.