Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Param Sundari’ gets new release date, first single ‘Pardesiya’ out

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s chemistry takes centre stage in Pardesiya, the first song from their upcoming romcom Param Sundari, which will hit theatres on August 29.

The two-minute-59-second-long video, released by the makers on Wednesday, shows the two lead actors enjoying bike rides across a mountainous terrain. Later, they dig into a delicious South Indian spread and embark on a shopping spree.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video also shows them enjoying a picnic in a picturesque setting. While Sidharth plays Param, a young man from North India, Janhvi plays Sundari, a boisterous woman from Kerala. The video suggests that their cultural differences later give rise to obstacles in their relationship.

Pardesiya is sung by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha. Sachin and Jigar have composed the romantic number with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari was previously slated to hit theatres on July 25.

Param Sundari is presented by Dinesh Vijan, who is known for producing films such as Bhediya (2022), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Munjya (2024), and Stree 2 (2024).

On the work front, Sidharth last appeared in Arun Katyal’s action thriller Yodha. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Janhvi’s most recent works include the Jr. NTR-led actioner Devara: Part 1 and Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound. The 28-year-old actress is currently working on Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming romcom Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which will feature her opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has the Telugu film Peddi in the pipeline.