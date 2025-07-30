‘28 Years Later’ on OTT: When and where to watch Danny Boyle’s Rage Virus saga

Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, the long-awaited third chapter in the acclaimed post-apocalyptic horror franchise, is now available to stream on demand after its theatrical release on June 20.

The film can be rented or purchased via platforms like Apple TV and Prime Video.

A sequel to 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007), the new instalment picks up 28 years after the second outbreak of the Rage Virus, this time shifting focus to a quarantined island in the British Isles. The narrative follows a new generation grappling with the terrifying legacy of the virus that once brought civilisation to its knees.

Newcomer Alfie Williams leads the cast as Spike, a 12-year-old boy whose father (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) takes him across the causeway to the mainland as part of a coming-of-age hunting ritual. What begins as a bonding journey quickly spirals into a nightmare, as Spike stumbles upon “secrets, wonders and horrors, mutations to the infected, and survivors who are still fighting off the infected.”

The film marks a reunion between director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, who together had launched the franchise with 28 Days Later, a film that redefined the zombie genre.

A sequel titled 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is slated for a theatrical release in January 2026. While Boyle does not return to direct the upcoming film, Garland remains on board as director and screenwriter.