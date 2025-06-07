Octavia Spencer to return for 'Ma' sequel

Actor Octavia Spencer is set to reprise her "Ma" role in the sequel.

Released in 2019, the psychological thriller was directed by Tate Taylor.

It revolved around a middle-aged woman Sue Ann, portrayed by Spencer, who befriends some teenagers and offers them to party in her basement. However, she imposes a set of rules for them, one of which is to never go upstairs.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, production banner Blumhouse Productions confirmed the follow-up to the film after it turned into a "social phenomenon".

"'Ma' has proven to be a social phenomenon since its release in 2019, with fans eagerly embracing the film and Octavia’s iconic performance as Ma. Ma likes to say ‘don’t make me drink alone,’ so we’re thrilled Octavia will join us again for a second round, Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse said in a statement.

The details of the plot and the director for the upcoming film are being kept under wraps.

Spencer will next feature in "Tow", alongside Rose Byrne, Dominic Sessa, Demi Lovato, Ariana DeBose and Simon Rex. She is also a part of the animated film "Smurfs".

