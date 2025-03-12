Now Varun Chakravarthy swaps his face with Varun Dhawan’s in ‘Baby John’ action sequence

Indian cricketer Varun Chakaravarthy swapped his face with that of actor Varun Dhawan in an action sequence from the latter’s film Baby John in an Instagram reel on Tuesday, drawing reactions from the actor and fans.

The video comes a couple of days after Dhawan had shared a viral clip where he swapped his face with Chakaravarthy’s to wish Team India good luck ahead of Champions Trophy finals. This led to confusion on social media, with netizens praising Dhawan instead of Chakaravarthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the internet is having fun I decided to join in. All the best to the boys in blue and the other VARUN to shine bright on Sunday let’s go,” wrote Dhawan ahead of the finals.

“It’s my turn now. Watch my movie Baby John. What say bhaiya @varundvn,” reads Chakaravarthy’s post on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, Varun wrote, “Bro, you are truly a mystery. Hahaha, I'm shook,” in the comments section.

Varun Chakaravarthy was instrumental in India’s Champions Trophy win. In the final, he struck early by dismissing Will Young, setting the tone for India’s victory. His impactful bowling throughout the tournament played a key role in India clinching their first Champions Trophy since 2013.

India clinched a four-wicket victory in the finals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The video sparked reactions from the fans. “Omg you are looking perfect,” wrote one fan, “Loved it,” wrote another.

Before becoming a well-known figure in Indian cricket, Varun had a brief stint in the film industry. In 2014, he played a cameo in the Tamil sports drama Jeeva. In addition to his film appearance, he also appeared on the popular cooking reality show Cooku with Comali.

Varun Chakaravarthy will play next for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL), scheduled to take place from March 22 to May 25.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Kalees’ Baby John. The actor has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Border 2 in the pipeline.