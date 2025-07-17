After ‘Superman’ success, James Gunn unveils first-look poster of Milly Alcock’s ‘Supergirl’

Following the box office success of Superman, DC chief James Gunn on Wednesday dropped a first-look poster of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, slated to release next year.

The poster shared on Instagram gives a clever nod to the iconic Superman catchphrase “Look up” replaced with the words “Look out”, signalling a stark contrast between the two Kyptonians.

In the picture, Alcock’s face is out of the frame but fans can get a clear look at her Supergirl costume. Her outfit is a mix of several arcs like the classic red skirt and boots from the comic books, the House of El insignia like David Corenswet’s Superman, and the Woman of Tomorrow. She completed her look with a brown trench coat.

Alcock, who won widespread praise for playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon, made a cameo appearance as Supergirl in Superman, which hit theatres on July 11.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement over the upcoming film. “KARA FANS WE ARE SO BACK,” one of them wrote. “This reminds me of the Shazam poster. Looking forward to it,” another fan commented.

According to Gunn, the 23-year-old Australian actress “embodies Kara” as envisioned by comic book writer Tom King, illustrator Bilquis Evely and screenwriter Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s eight-issue miniseries of the same name. It follows Kara’s adventures in space with her superhero dog Krypto as she embarks on a mission to help the alien girl Ruthye avenge the death of her father.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by DC Studios, the upcoming film adaptation of Tom King’s acclaimed comic book series will release in June 2026. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow also stars Matthias Schoenaerts as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hill, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll and Jason Momoa as the iconic DC antihero Lobo.