After Cannes debut, Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ to be screened at Toronto International Film Festival 2025

After earning a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Neeraj Ghaywan’s upcoming drama Homebound is now headed to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025.

The film, starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, has been officially selected in the Gala Presentations category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Producer Karan Johar took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news. "#Homebound has been officially selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 (@tiff_net) in the Gala Presentations category. Extremely thrilled and elated to be a part of this prestigious festival — another time for us at Dharma," he wrote.

Set in a small North Indian village, Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends striving to land a government police job—an opportunity that promises dignity and a path out of marginalisation. But as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer for the film jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. “I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it. So when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help,” he had earlier said in a statement.

Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category last month. It is Ghaywan's second directorial after 2015’s Masaan, which also premiered in the same section at Cannes and won two awards.

Toronto International Film Festival will be held from September 4-14.