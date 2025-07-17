Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ inching closer to Rs 80-crore mark in India

Jurassic World: Rebirth, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s reboot of the iconic dinosaur franchise, has taken the Indian box office by storm, inching closer to the Rs 80-crore mark after 13 days of theatrical run.

The dinosaur movie clocked Rs 38.25 crore nett in its opening weekend, making it the second-best Hollywood debut of 2025, after Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning, which minted Rs 39.25 crore nett.

In Week 1, the film earned Rs 56.25 crore nett. The second week fetched an additional Rs 22.67 crore nett till Wednesday, taking the total India haul to Rs 78.92 crore nett.

According to Box Office Mojo, Jurassic World: Rebirth has earned USD 544.2 million worldwide. This includes USD 243.9 million from US and USD 300 million from international markets.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Rebirth features Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali in lead roles.

Meanwhile, James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet in the titular role, is also making a splash at the box office. The DC superhero movie has earned Rs 33.75 crore nett in India in six days. Brad Pitt-starrer F1, which completed 20 days in Indian theatres on Wednesday, has collected Rs 73.50 crore nett so far.

Among the Bollywood releases, Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino continues its strong run at the box office. The musical romance drama has earned Rs 42.65 crore nett in India in 13 days. Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik, which released in theatres on July 11, has managed to collect Rs 19.70 crore nett in six days.

Aamir Khan-starrer Sitaare Zameen Par remains slow and steady at the box office after 27 days of theatrical run. The R.S. Prasanna-directed comedy drama has raked in Rs 162.50 crore nett in India.