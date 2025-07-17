Julia Roberts confronts a ‘Me Too’ scandal in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘After the Hunt’ trailer

Julia Roberts finds herself at the centre of a campus scandal in the first trailer for After the Hunt, Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming psychological drama also starring Andrew Garfield and The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri.

Roberts stars as a college professor whose career and personal life begin to unravel when a promising student, played by Ayo Edebiri, accuses fellow faculty member Andrew Garfield’s character of sexual assault. The accusation threatens to expose a long-buried secret from the professor’s past.

The nearly-three-minutes-long trailer opens with Garfield’s character, Hank, taking aim at Gen Z: “All your generation, you’re scared of saying the wrong thing.” Edebiri’s Maggie hits back: “Maybe it’s around the same time your generation started making sweeping generalisations about ours?”

What follows is a tense build-up as Maggie arrives at the professor’s doorstep, visibly shaken, claiming she’s been assaulted by Hank—who, in turn, accuses her of academic dishonesty. “It’s just like, amazing to me that a young Black woman can get assaulted, and all these white people find a way to make it about themselves,” Maggie says in an emotionally-charged moment from the trailer.

The film also features Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny in supporting roles and was written by Nora Garrett. Guadagnino produces alongside Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum. Executive producers include Garrett, Karen Lunder, Justin Wilkes and Alice Dawson.

After the Hunt opens in New York and Los Angeles on October 10 and expands to theatres worldwide on October 17.