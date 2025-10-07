‘Nothing a biryani won’t fix’: Vijay Deverakonda assures fans of his safety after car accident

Actor Vijay Deverakonda survived a road accident in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district, he said on Monday, assuring fans that he was safe and “unhurt”.

The accident occurred while he was on his way back to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the hometown of the late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

According to police, Deverakonda’s car and another four-wheeler grazed each other, causing minor damage to his vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

In a post on X, Vijay let fans know that all was well after the accident, assuring them that although the car took a hit, everyone was fine and he even managed to get in a strength workout later.

“All is well. Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don’t let the news stress you,” reads the post.

Fans flooded the comments section with their well wishes to Vijay.

According to reports, Vijay recently got engaged to Rashmika Mandanna, though details about the engagement remain undisclosed.

Vijay’s team confirmed the engagement to Hindustan Times on October 4 and stated that the couple is set to get married in February 2026.

Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse.