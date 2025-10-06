Watch Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf recreate Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba hook step on ‘Sunny Sanskari…’ set

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra recreated the hook step of Vicky Kaushal’s hit 2024 song Tauba Tauba with her co-actor Rohit Saraf on the set of her latest romantic comedy-drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

On Monday, Sanya shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos, giving fans a sneak peek into unseen moments from the film’s set.

The actress shared a short clip which shows her tapping her feet to the viral Bad Newz track. She was joined by Rohit in the video. Sanya sported a pink floral lehenga paired with a maang tikka, while Rohit looked dapper in a yellow kurta.

Sung by Karan Aujla, Tauba Tauba reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard India and UK Asian charts last year. The song quickly went viral on social media, particularly on Instagram, with many users creating dance videos using the track.

Released in 2024, the film Bad Newz also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film follows two couples, Sunny (Varun)-Tulsi (Janhvi) and Ananya (Sanya Malhotra)-Vikram(Rohit Saraf), as they navigate love, heartbreaks, and relationships.

The romantic comedy also features a cameo by Rohit’s Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli. Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi round off the cast of the film released on October 2.