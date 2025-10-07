‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ to hit JioHotstar next year

Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to premiere on JioHotstar in January next year, the streamer announced on Monday.

“This Winter, Spring is coming. #AKnightoftheSevenKingdoms premieres this January, only on JioHotstar,” the streaming platform wrote on X alongside a poster.

Featuring the tagline “A tall tale that became legend”, the poster shows a young boy with a shaved head, identified as Egg, and a man, Ser Duncan the Tall, holding a large sword. While Egg wears a hooded tunic, Sir Duncan’s face is not visible as he rests his hand on the sword's hilt.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s beloved The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the series is set a century before the events in Game of Thrones. It follows Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire, Egg, wandering through Westeros while the Targaryen dynasty rules the Iron Throne, and dragons are still remembered.

The series stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan and Dexter Sol Ansell as the young Aegon. Fans can also expect to see characters like Prince Baelor, Prince Maekar, and Prince Aerion “Brightflame” in the upcoming series.