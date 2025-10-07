Comedian Bharti Singh expecting second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Comedian Bharti Singh is expecting her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the couple announced in a joint statement on Monday.

“We are pregnant again,” they wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple standing against a picturesque hillside backdrop, with Harsh embracing Bharti from behind, his hands gently resting on her baby bump. The couple are currently vacationing in Switzerland.

Celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Esha Gupta, Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, extended their best wishes to the couple in the comments section of the post.

Bharti and Harsh, who tied the knot in December 2017, welcomed their first child, son Laksh, in 2022.

The couple announced the arrival of their son in a joint Instagram post. “It’s a Boy,” they wrote.

Bharti first gained recognition through her participation in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She became a familiar face in households across the country after appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Since then, she has gone on to host numerous television shows. Most recently, she was seen hosting Laughter Chefs Season 2. Along with her husband Haarsh, Bharti also runs a podcast where they invite well-known TV celebrities to share stories from their personal and professional journeys.