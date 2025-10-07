MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 October 2025

Comedian Bharti Singh expecting second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti and Harsh, who tied the knot in December 2017, welcomed their first child, son Laksh, in 2022

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.10.25, 12:25 PM
Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh Instagram

Comedian Bharti Singh is expecting her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the couple announced in a joint statement on Monday.

“We are pregnant again,” they wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple standing against a picturesque hillside backdrop, with Harsh embracing Bharti from behind, his hands gently resting on her baby bump. The couple are currently vacationing in Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Esha Gupta, Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, extended their best wishes to the couple in the comments section of the post.

Bharti and Harsh, who tied the knot in December 2017, welcomed their first child, son Laksh, in 2022.

The couple announced the arrival of their son in a joint Instagram post. “It’s a Boy,” they wrote.

Bharti first gained recognition through her participation in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She became a familiar face in households across the country after appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Since then, she has gone on to host numerous television shows. Most recently, she was seen hosting Laughter Chefs Season 2. Along with her husband Haarsh, Bharti also runs a podcast where they invite well-known TV celebrities to share stories from their personal and professional journeys.

RELATED TOPICS

Bharti Singh Bharti Singh Pregnant Comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Trump shut the door for me’: US visa curbs shake up Indian marriage dreams

Stricter US immigration rules, especially for H-1B visas, are making Indian families wary of marrying their children to Indians living in the US, fearing job or visa instability, say matchmakers and academics
Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish delivers India's statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security, in New York, USA, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Pak bombs its own people, sanctions genocidal mass rape they can only attempt to distract world

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT