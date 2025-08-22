MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Renowned Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla died at 65

Bhalla was known for his roles in films such as 'Carry on Jatta', 'Mahaul Theek Hai', 'Jatt Airways', and 'Jatt & Juliet 2'

PTI Published 22.08.25, 09:55 AM
Jaswinder Bhalla

Jaswinder Bhalla Instagram

Renowned Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla died at a private hospital in Mohali on Friday morning following a brief illness, a family friend said.

He was 65.

He had been admitted to the hospital a few days ago after he fell ill.

A popular comedian and character actor, Bhalla was known for his roles in Punjabi films such as 'Carry on Jatta', 'Mahaul Theek Hai', 'Jatt Airways', and 'Jatt & Juliet 2', among others.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

