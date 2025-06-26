Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in new movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’

Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star in a new movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel Sense and Sensibility, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of Jones holding a Penguin Classics edition of the novel and posing for a selfie, Focus Features wrote, “SENSE AND SENSIBILITY starring Daisy Edgar-Jones. Directed by Georgia Oakley. Screenplay adapted by Diana Reid.”

Georgia Oakley, known for helming the 2022 film Blue Jean, will direct the new take on Jane Austen’s classic. Diana Reid is set to adapt the screenplay. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner from Working Title Films will produce the movie alongside India Flint from November Pictures and Jo Wallett.

Originally published in 1811 under the name of ‘By a Lady’, Sense and Sensibility follows the contrasting lives of the Dashwood sisters — the practical, reserved Elinor and the emotional, romantic Marianne — after their father's death leaves them vulnerable.

As they navigate love, heartbreak, and societal expectations in 19th-century England, Elinor quietly pines for the humble Edward Ferrars, while Marianne falls for the charming but unreliable Willoughby, only to find solace in the much-older Colonel Brandon.

According to Variety, Jones is set to play the role of Elinor. The 27-year-old actress had her big break with Hulu’s 2020 romantic drama Normal People, based on Sally Rooney’s novel. She starred in the film alongside Paul Mescal. The actress went on to star in hit movies like 2022’s Where the Crawdads Sing and 2024’s Twisters.

Sense and Sensibility has been adapted for the big screen several times, with Ang Lee’s 1995 film, starring Emma Thompson as Elinor Dashwood and Kate Winslet as Marianne, standing out. Previously, Focus Features has adapted two Austen novels — 2005’s Pride and Prejudice with Keira Knightly and Matthew Macfadyen and 2020’s Emma starring Anya-Taylor Joy.