Nora Fatehi stuns with her killer moves in new ‘Thamma’ song ‘Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’

Actress Nora Fatehi stuns fans with her electrifying steps in the much-awaited Thamma dance number Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka, dropped by T-Series Tuesday.

Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, the horror comedy is set to hit screens this Diwali.

The two-minute-22-second-long Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka music video shows Fatehi setting the dance floor ablaze in a sequined purple blouse and skirt.

Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka is sung by Rashmeet Kaur and Jigar Saraiya. The song is composed by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sharing Nora’s clips from the video, an X user wrote, “Million dollar dance moves.” “The Song…the lyrics...the Music...Nora Fatehi is a fantastic dancer,” wrote another X user.

Last month, Thamma makers dropped Tum Mere Na Huye song featuring Rashmika Mandanna.

Thamma trailer, dropped by production banner Maddock Films on September 26, features Ayushmann as Alok, Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal.

Alok finds himself transformed into a vampire after a fateful encounter with Yakshasan in the forest. He forms an unexpected bond with Tadaka, a fellow vampire. However, their relationship soon comes under strain when Tadaka insists that they belong to different worlds and cannot stay together.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is penned by Niren Bhatt along with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Produced by Amar Kaushik, Thamma is slated to hit theatres on October 21.

Thamma serves as the fifth instalment in Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Stree 2 (2024), and Munjya (2024).