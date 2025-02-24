MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Monday, 24 February 2025

Noah Centineo, Millie Bobby Brown, Timothee Chalamet dazzle at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025

Selena Gomez, Adam Brody, Demi Moore and Ariana Grande also attended the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday (IST)

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 24.02.25, 04:29 PM

Hollywood stars Noah Centineo, Millie Bobby Brown, Adam Brody, Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet made a stylish appearance at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held in Los Angeles, California, on Monday (IST). Here’s a look at some moments from the prestigious awards ceremony, hosted by actress Kristen Bell.   

Actress-singer Sofia Carson, one of this year’s ceremony ambassadors, walked the red carpet in a blush pink off-shoulder Elie Saab gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline.
1 10
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress-singer Sofia Carson, one of this year’s ceremony ambassadors, walked the red carpet in a blush pink off-shoulder Elie Saab gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline. 

Noah Centineo, who also served as an ambassador for the ceremony, looked dapper in a Giorgio Armani black lapel tuxedo, paired with a classic black shirt and a bow tie.
2 10

Noah Centineo, who also served as an ambassador for the ceremony, looked dapper in a Giorgio Armani black lapel tuxedo, paired with a classic black shirt and a bow tie.  

Timothee Chalamet, who was named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Motion Picture for A Complete Unknown, attended the ceremony with his mother Nicole Flender.
3 10

Timothee Chalamet, who was named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Motion Picture for A Complete Unknown, attended the ceremony with his mother Nicole Flender.  

Selena Gomez stunned in a black off-shoulder gown and minimal accessories. Gomez’s comedy series Only Murders in the Building won the award for Best Comedy Ensemble.
4 10

Selena Gomez stunned in a black off-shoulder gown and minimal accessories. Gomez’s comedy series Only Murders in the Building won the award for Best Comedy Ensemble. 

Wicked actor Jeff Goldblum, looking dapper in a black blazer and trousers, caught up with The Substance actress Demi Moore, sporting a corset-fit black gown.
5 10

Wicked actor Jeff Goldblum, looking dapper in a black blazer and trousers, caught up with The Substance actress Demi Moore, sporting a corset-fit black gown.  

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater posed for a picture. Slater sported a crisp suit while Ariana stunned in a pink off-shoulder dress.
6 10

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater posed for a picture. Slater sported a crisp suit while Ariana stunned in a pink off-shoulder dress.  

Nobody Wants This actor Adam Brody walked the red carpet in a monochrome suit. He was accompanied by his wife Leighton Meester, who opted for a black laser-cut dress.
7 10

Nobody Wants This actor Adam Brody walked the red carpet in a monochrome suit. He was accompanied by his wife Leighton Meester, who opted for a black laser-cut dress.  

Jeremy Allen White looked stylish in a black three-piece suit comprising a sharp blazer, a button-up vest and flared pants.
8 10

Jeremy Allen White looked stylish in a black three-piece suit comprising a sharp blazer, a button-up vest and flared pants. 

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton also walked the red carpet.
9 10

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton also walked the red carpet. Nicola looked ethereal in a powdery blue belted dress, paired with black gloves and matching stiletto pumps. Newton, on the other hand, wore a black blazer over flared trousers with a scarf draped around his neck.  

Cynthia Erivo, who essayed the role of Elphaba Thropp in Wicked, exuded grace in a metallic dress with a floor-sweeping train.
10 10

Cynthia Erivo, who essayed the role of Elphaba Thropp in Wicked, exuded grace in a metallic dress with a floor-sweeping train. 

RELATED TOPICS

SAG Awards 2025 Noah Centineo Millie Bobby Brown Timothée Chalamet Selena Gomez Ariana Grande
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE