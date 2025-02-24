Noah Centineo, Millie Bobby Brown, Timothee Chalamet dazzle at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025

Hollywood stars Noah Centineo, Millie Bobby Brown, Adam Brody, Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet made a stylish appearance at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held in Los Angeles, California, on Monday (IST). Here’s a look at some moments from the prestigious awards ceremony, hosted by actress Kristen Bell.

Actress-singer Sofia Carson, one of this year’s ceremony ambassadors, walked the red carpet in a blush pink off-shoulder Elie Saab gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline.

Noah Centineo, who also served as an ambassador for the ceremony, looked dapper in a Giorgio Armani black lapel tuxedo, paired with a classic black shirt and a bow tie.

Timothee Chalamet, who was named Outstanding Lead Actor in a Motion Picture for A Complete Unknown, attended the ceremony with his mother Nicole Flender.

Selena Gomez stunned in a black off-shoulder gown and minimal accessories. Gomez’s comedy series Only Murders in the Building won the award for Best Comedy Ensemble.

Wicked actor Jeff Goldblum, looking dapper in a black blazer and trousers, caught up with The Substance actress Demi Moore, sporting a corset-fit black gown.

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater posed for a picture. Slater sported a crisp suit while Ariana stunned in a pink off-shoulder dress.

Nobody Wants This actor Adam Brody walked the red carpet in a monochrome suit. He was accompanied by his wife Leighton Meester, who opted for a black laser-cut dress.

Jeremy Allen White looked stylish in a black three-piece suit comprising a sharp blazer, a button-up vest and flared pants.

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton also walked the red carpet. Nicola looked ethereal in a powdery blue belted dress, paired with black gloves and matching stiletto pumps. Newton, on the other hand, wore a black blazer over flared trousers with a scarf draped around his neck.

Cynthia Erivo, who essayed the role of Elphaba Thropp in Wicked, exuded grace in a metallic dress with a floor-sweeping train.