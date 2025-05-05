No, Yale’s alumni page did not comment on Sydney Sweeney’s photo; here’s what happened

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney’s recent photo with model-actress Emily Ratajkowski quickly went viral after social media users spotted a ‘mommies’ comment from an Instagram account named Yale Alumni.

“Mommies sorry mommies sorry mommies I promise I will be a good boy,” reads the comment that has sparked a meme fest online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

However, the account is not officially affiliated with Yale University. Both Yale University and the institution’s alumni association have separate official social media handles.

But, this has not stopped netizens from flooding Sweeney’s post with jokes and reactions to the comment.

Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

“I’m just here to see the Yale University comment,” one user wrote, while another joked, “As a Yale alum, I support the association’s move.” Others chimed in with, “Where is the Yale alumni comment?” and “Yale, where you hiding?”

Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

Located in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale is the third oldest institution of higher education in the United States. Yale has produced many distinguished alumni in various fields, including the 41st president of the United States George HW Bush, Nobel laureate Paul Krugman and novelist Sinclair Lewis.

Yale University did not issue any statement regarding the confusion by the time this report was filed.

On the work front, Sydney Sweeney has the thriller Echo Valley and the psychological drama The Housemaid in the pipeline. She recently sparked dating rumours with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell after attending his sister’s wedding rehearsal dinner.

According to reports, the 27-year-old actress recently parted ways with fiance Jonathan Davino.