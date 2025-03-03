Win for ‘No Other Land’ to Demi Moore losing best actress: Oscars 2025 snubs and surprises

The 97th Oscars, held on Monday at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, proved once again that nothing is truly certain on Hollywood’s biggest night. With major upsets, surprising victories, and snubs that will be debated for years, this year’s ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, reminded audiences why the Academy Awards continues to be a must-watch event.

Surprise: Mikey Madison trumps Demi Moore

Demi Moore’s transformative performance in The Substance was widely expected to secure her the Best Actress win, especially after her success at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. However, the Academy had other plans. The award went to Mikey Madison for her riveting performance in Anora. This upset not only crowned a new rising star but also set the stage for Anora’s ultimate Best Picture win later in the evening.

Snub: Key artists missing from In Memoriam Segment

It wouldn’t be an Oscars ceremony without controversy over the In Memoriam segment. This year, notable names like Michelle Trachtenberg and Tony Todd were missing, leading to immediate outcry on social media.

Surprise: I’m Still Here beats Emilia Pérez in Best International Feature category

Emilia Pérez entered the 97th Oscars as a favourite, boasting an impressive 13 nominations. The musical crime drama swept this category in every major award show, including the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards. However, it was Brazil’s I’m Still Here that emerged victorious in the Best International Feature category at the Oscars.

Snub: Diane Warren’s losing streak continues

With her 16th nomination for Best Original Song (The Journey from Six Triple Eight), Diane Warren seemed poised to finally lift a trophy at the Oscars. But once again, she went home empty-handed, losing to El Mal from Emilia Perez.

Surprise: Flow wins Best Animated Feature

Latvia’s Flow may have been a critic’s darling, but it was not the favourite to win the Oscar against heavyweights like The Wild Robot and Pixar’s Inside Out 2. The Academy voters embraced this underdog story, proving that even a smaller film — especially one featuring a cat in the lead — can triumph in a category often dominated by major studios.

Snub: Emilia Pérez joins the Biggest Oscar Losers Club

Despite its critical acclaim and 13 nominations, Emilia Pérez left the ceremony with only two wins. This statistic places it alongside The Power of the Dog, The Color Purple, and The Turning Point as one of the most-nominated films to have lost in 11 categories.

Surprise: Sean Baker wins Best Editing for Anora

While many expected Conclave to claim the Best Editing Oscar due to its steady and meticulous pacing, the award went to Sean Baker for Anora. As both the film’s director and editor, Baker’s kinetic storytelling clearly resonated with the Academy voters.

Surprise: No Other Land wins Best Documentary despite lacking US Distribution

It’s rare for a film without US distribution to gain traction at the Oscars, let alone win. Yet, No Other Land defied expectations by taking home the Best Documentary trophy. The film’s powerful message and critical praise likely propelled it past more widely available competitors.