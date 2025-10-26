‘Best father one could ask for’: Nikitin Dheer pays dad Pankaj Dheer an emotional tribute

Actor Nikitin Dheer paid tribute to his father, late actor Pankaj Dheer, calling him the best father a son could ever have. Nikitin said that even days after Pankaj’s passing, messages of love, respect and condolence continue to pour in from friends, colleagues and fans.

The actor shared that his father taught him the value of grit, perseverance and loyalty.

“On the 15th of October 2025, I lost my Dad, my Guru, my best friend...Shri Pankaj Dheer...After he passed we were thronged by thousands of messages...As a few days passed and I saw the continuous river of love he was receiving, I realised that this is life, not the material things one gathers. But the love, the blessings, the ‘aadar satkar’...All of which is intangible. All of which my father shall carry to a life after,” wrote Nikitin on Instagram.

“Today I am more proud than ever to be his son...He was the best father a boy could ever ask for...Taught me what grit is, what character is, what loyalty is, what persevering is...I promise that as an actor and as a human being I shall make sure I do things to make my father proud,” he added.

Pankaj Dheer, known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on October 15 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 68.

Pankaj is survived by wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin.