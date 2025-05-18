Nihar Palwe's short film selected for Straight 8 competition at Cannes 2025

Nihar Palwe's short film "The Storm, The Calm, The Madness, The Magic" has been officially selected as one of the top eight films globally in the Straight 8 competition, following which it will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The film will have its Cannes premiere during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on May 19 at Cinema Olympia, followed by its world premiere at BFI IMAX in London on May 24, according to a press release.

Straight 8 is a UK-based filmmaking challenge where participants must shoot a film on a single Super 8mm cartridge, edited entirely in-camera, with sound submitted blind and no post-production. Out of hundreds of entries from around the world, only the top 8 are selected for premiere at Cannes, the release added.

"The Storm, The Calm, The Madness, The Magic", shot on a single roll of 8mm film, was made in association with Harkat Studios. It features Prit Kamani and Aditi Sandhya Sharma and has music by Adith Anande.

The makers said this marks the first time in over 25 years of the competition that an Indian film has ever made it to Straight 8's Top 8 since its inception.

The short film's story, shot entirely in sequence with no post production, captures themes of chaos, serenity, and artistic surrender, they added.

"This is a huge moment, not just personally, but for Indian cinema as a whole. It's an honour to represent the country on such an unfiltered, global platform," Palwe, who also runs Desi Cut Productions, said in a statement.

Scored the short film without seeing a single frame was a challenging experience for Anande.

"Composing without the visuals was terrifying at first, but once I leaned into the unknown, it became deeply emotional. I had to feel what the film might be, not see it," he added.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13 and will conclude on May 24.





